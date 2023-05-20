Bill Abel's amazing story of making the Indy 500 with RC Enerson

Bill Abel's amazing story of making the Indy 500 with RC Enerson

By May 20, 2023 9:29 PM

The best story from Day 1 of Indianapolis 500 qualifying was the amazing performance by newcomers Abel Motorsports and driver RC Enerson. Team owner Bill Abel joins RACER’s Marshall Pruett for an emotional account of making the field of 33 on their first attempt.

