Team Penske's sticker routine at the Indy 500

By May 18, 2023 5:08 PM

By |

Team Penske has an incredibly organized process for managing bodywork changes and the holes that are left uncovered when a piece is removed, as RACER’s Marshall Pruett shares from the Indianapolis 500.

