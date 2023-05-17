Saturday at Mecum Indy to feature myriad of vintage race cars

Dana Mecum’s 36th Spring Classic auction at the Indiana State Fairgrounds is already up to speed offering more than 3,000 vehicles throughout the 9-day event. The Mecum Indy auction is set to close Saturday, May 20 with its usual fireworks of vehicle offerings, including some choice vintage racers.

Among them are the 1968 Gerhardt Chevrolet Indy car shown above and a 1969 Chevrolet Corvette L88/ZL1 Greenwood race car — the cover car and salon feature of Vintage Motorsport’s November/December 2011 issue.

Reflecting the growing strength and success of Chevrolet’s Corvette on the international stage, John Greenwood’s devastatingly fast and boldly finished “Stars and Stripes” Corvettes of the 1970s kept “America’s Sports Car” at the forefront of road racing. While likely best-known for devising the outrageous “Greenwood wide-body” Corvettes, Greenwood was a master engine builder and tireless supporter of American racing. Among his many front-line achievements, Greenwood won back-to-back SCCA A-Production championships in 1970-71, defeating the famed Owens-Corning sponsored Corvette team of Tony DeLorenzo and Jerry Thompson. Powered by Chevrolet’s all-aluminum ZL1 427 engine, Greenwood led the Corvette charge at the 24 Hours of Le Mans starting in 1973 with this car.

