Opening day of Indy 500 practice rained off

Rain showers have forced the cancellation of Tuesday’s opening practice session for the 107th Indianapolis 500.

Track activity is scheduled to resume at 10am tomorrow, with five minutes of installation laps for all cars on the 2.5-mile oval, followed by the Rookie Orientation Program for Abel Motorsports rookie RC Enerson from 10:15 a.m. to noon. Practice for all cars will take place from noon-6 p.m.

Current weather forecasts indicate that the teams can expect good conditions for the next two days, although the threat of rain looms again on Fast Friday. The last washout of an Indianapolis 500 practice day was May 18, 2022. It’s only the third complete cancellation of practice for the event in the last seven years, as the last rainout prior to 2022 was May 17, 2016.