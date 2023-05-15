Racing on TV, May 16-22

Racing on TV, May 16-22

By May 15, 2023 10:14 AM

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Tuesday, May 16

Indy 500
practice 1		 9:00-
11:00am

Indy 500
practice 2		 1:00-
6:00pm

Wednesday, May 17

Indy 500
practice3		 12:00-
6:00pm

Thursday, May 18

Indy 500
practice 4		 12:00-
6:00pm

Friday, May 19

Imola
practice 1		 7:25-
8:30am

Imola
practice 2		 10:55am-
12:00pm

Indy 500
practice 5		 12:00-
6:00pm

North
Wilkesboro
practice		 3:00-4:00pm

North
Wilkesboro
All-Star
practice		 4:00-5:00pm

North
Wilkesboro
All-Star
qualifying		 5:00-7:00pm

Chicago
qualifying 1		 7:30-8:30pm

Saturday, May 20

Imola
practice 3		 6:25-7:30am

Indy 500
practice 6		 8:30-9:30am

Laguna Seca 9:30-10:30am
race 1
10:30-
11:30am
race 2 (D)

Imola
qualifying		 9:55-11:00am

North
Wilkesboro
qualifying		 10:30-11:30am

Indy 500
qualifying		 11:00am-
6:00pm

Laguna Seca 11:30am-
1:30pm (D)

North
Wilkesboro		 1:00-1:30pm
pre-race
1:30-4:00pm
race

Indy 500
qualifying		 2:30-4:30pm

North
Wilkesboro
heat races		 7:00-9:00pm

Sunday, May 21

San Marino
GP		 7:30-
8:55am
pre-race
8:55-11:00am
race

San Marino
GP		 7:30-
8:55am
pre-race
8:55-11:00am
race

Indy 500
practice 7
(top 12 &
Last Chance)		 11:30am-
1:30pm

Indy 500
qualifying		 2:00-3:00pm
Top 12

4:00-6:00pm
Last Chance &
Fast 6

Chicago
qualifying 2		 3:00-4:00pm
(D)

North
Wilkesboro
All-Star Open		 5:00-5:30pm
pre-race
5:30-7:00pm
race

North
Wilkesboro
All-Star
Race		 7:00-8:00pm
pre-race
8:00-10:00pm
race

Chicago
finals		 10:00pm-1:00am
(SDD)

Monday, May 22

Indy 500
practice 8		 1:00-
3:00pm

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

  • SRO-america.com
  • SCCA.com
  • Ferrari Challenge
  • The Trans Am Series airs in 60-minute highlight shows in primetime on the MAVTV Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire lineup of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.

