Reddick crew chief ejected after Darlington inspection

Tyler Reddick will be without crew chief Billy Scott this weekend at Darlington Raceway after NASCAR ejected Scott following multiple inspection failures for Reddick’s No. 45 Toyota. Dave Rogers will fill in for Scott during Sunday afternoon’s race.

Reddick’s was one of two NASCAR Cup Series cars that failed pre-race inspection twice Friday. It is at NASCAR’s discretion which team member is ejected based on the infraction, and no details were given about the issue on Reddick’s car. Additional penalties could be announced next week.

It is the second consecutive week that Reddick’s 23XI Racing car has failed pre-race inspection. Last weekend at Kansas Speedway, his car chief was ejected.

The No. 54 Toyota of Joe Gibbs Racing rookie Ty Gibbs was the other car that failed twice. Gibbs will be without his car chief, Nate Bellows, this weekend for the Goodyear 400.

Both teams also lost pit stall selection. The cars passed inspection on the third time through.