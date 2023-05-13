Indy GP recap with Marshall Pruett and Will Power

Indy GP recap with Marshall Pruett and Will Power

Team Penske’s Will Power joins RACER’s Marshall Pruett to recap the Indianapolis Grand Prix, where Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou stormed away to secure a dominant victory.

