Two Women in Motorsports events will celebrate racer Paula Murphy

Women in Motorsports North America is set to pay tribute to Paula Murphy, “The Fastest Woman on Wheels” at a pair of upcoming events in Los Angeles and Detroit.

Up first is a VIP screening of Paula Murphy: UNDAUNTED and panel discussion at The Petersen Automotive Museum on Wednesday, May 24.

The evening will begin with made-to-order burgers from In-N-Out, followed by a welcome from Bruce Meyer and the screening of the documentary. Capping off the evening will be a panel discussion hosted by award-winning broadcast presenter/reporter, Amanda Busick.

The Panel will include LandSpeed Louise (storyteller and land speed racing expert), Paula Murphy (racer subject of the film), Pam Miller (co-producer of the film), Lyn St. James (racer and co-founder of Women in Motorsports).

