Palou leads second IndyGP practice, Lundgaard P2 again

Phillip Abbott/Lumen

IndyCar

By May 12, 2023 3:11 PM

By |

It was another impressive outing for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing as drivers Christian Lundgaard and Jack Harvey were quick in the second practice session, just as they were in the first, and once again, a rival driver edged ahead of them in the closing minutes as Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou took the top spot with a lap of 1m09.9383s in the No. 10 Honda.

Palou was well clear of Lundgaard’s 1m10.2580s in the No. 45 Honda, and this morning’s fastest driver, Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward, who generated a 1m10.2604s to take third in the No. 5 Chevy.

Ganassi rookie Marcus Armstrong was fourth in the No. 11 Honda with a 1m10.3022s tour, barely edging Harvey’s 1m10.3038s in the No. 30 Honda. Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden completed the top 6 with the No. 2 Chevy, recording a 1m10.3174s lap at the tail of the 45-minute session.

The only major adversity to strike was in the engine bay of the No. 06 Honda driven by Helio Castroneves, who suffered a failure and watched as the Meyer Shank Racing team scrambled to complete an engine change prior to qualifying.

UP NEXT: Qualifying, 4pm ET

RESULTS

