Inside the SCCA: Portland Super Tour preview

Episode 100 of Inside the SCCA is a preview of this weekend’s SCCA Super Tour event at Portland International Raceway. My guest is E Production driver Austin Bradshaw. Austin began his career at ten training in karts up until earning his SCCA Competition License in 2017. In three short years of racing he has been able to win multiple National SCCA Majors Tour events and ICSCC races and has his sights set on winning an SCCA National Championship one day.

