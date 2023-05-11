Largest-ever year-on-year climb in ticket sales for IMSA at Laguna Seca

Advance ticket sales concluded Wednesday for this weekend’s Motul Course de Monterey Powered by Hyundai N, and secured the largest year-over-year increase in history for the series at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

General Admission ticket sales increased 35 percent over 2022, which represents WeatherTech Raceway’s largest sales gain for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship series. It also is likely the largest year-over-year increase in Monterey since the inaugural year of the American Le Mans Series in 1999 before its unification with Grand Am for the 2014 season.

Further growth indicators for the event included first-time sellouts of VIP hospitality packages for the Champions Club, Legends Club, and pit row suites, while advance campground reservations were up 11 percent over 2022.

“Our mission is to enhance the customer experience end to end,” said John Narigi, president and general manager of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. “From the ticket-buying process to onsite engagement, to when guests depart, we want their experience to be memorable with a heightened anticipation for returning guests with noted improvements each year.”

The availability of additional family activities like go-karts and a Ferris Wheel further expand the weekend’s appeal to complement the continuous action in the race paddock and on track. “The appeal of the new GTP cars and the overall competitiveness of so many brands competing wheel-to-wheel makes this weekend a magnet for any car or motorsport enthusiast,” Narigi added.