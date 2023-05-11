Aaron Jeansonne: Fighting for a title in Mazda MX-5 Cup

Hey everyone, it has been over a year since I left Indy to move to sunny California. Aside from the lovely weather, it has definitely been the right move to allow me to incorporate motorsports more into my day-to-day life. Northern California has a great racing culture. Being local to WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Sonoma Raceway and Thunderhill Raceway makes it a hot spot for racing, especially since it goes on nearly year-round here.

In 2022, I was able to become more involved with Spec Miata racing and compete regularly in NASA and SCCA events. The highlight of my Spec Miata journey came at Laguna Seca last September, leading flag to flag to win the NASA Spec Miata National Championship in a fast race car prepped by Eddie Li. Throughout the year, I was also able to expand my coaching efforts, helping drivers in several different categories here on the West Coast. Another highlight from 2022 was scoring a podium finish in my FR Americas debut with Future Star Racing.

After two very challenging seasons in the Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires, I have yet to put up a serious fight for the championship and its coveted $250,000 prize. 2023 has been off to a fantastic start with last year’s championship-winning team, JTR Motorsports Engineering. After two events, we have already stood on the podium and currently sit second in the championship points standings, only 60 points out the lead. We have led laps in three of the four races and have had front-running speed every race. It has been an amazing learning experience working with my team owner and teammate Jared Thomas on and off the track, and the team’s strategic approach has given me lots of confidence in our performance each time we hit the track. With five events (10 races) remaining, we are keeping our heads down and working very hard to keep improving and continuing to put together strong performances. In a series as tough as MX-5 Cup, it will require everything to come together for us with a sprinkle of luck to win the championship.

As you all know, one of the great challenges as a racing driver is funding your efforts to compete. Last year my coaching and MX-5 Cup efforts linked me up with the Turn 2 Driver’s Club, a private track day and driving group that tours the three big regional tracks. Several members of the group caught interest in the MX-5 Cup platform and began to acquire new Flis Performance built cars to series spec to start driving within the group. Given my experience in the pro series, I was able to help them get acclimated to the cars. The interest grew fast and we began holding races amongst the members in the group. As the group continues to grow and acquire more cars and members, we have brought them onboard as a partner for our upcoming rounds at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and will be representing the group with a Turn 2 car in the field. Thanks to the club and members for the support and opportunity to represent them at such a high level.

Through the ups and downs on track, I am so grateful to be able to continue pursuing this journey. Thanks to Mark and Alora McAlister with Wings and Wheels Foundation and Future Star Racing for an incredible pro racing effort in 2022 and continuing onboard with us in 2023.

Thanks as well to all the many people that support my racing efforts here on the West Coast. I’ve really found a home here with such a great racing community and it gives me even more excitement to shoot for victory this weekend at my home track.

-Aaron