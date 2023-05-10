TV ratings: Kansas, Miami

Formula 1 returned to the United States for the second annual Miami Grand Prix, and averaged 1.96 million viewers for the race window (3:30-5:15pm ET), ABC/ESPN reports. Overall, the ABC live telecast averaged a 0.90 Nielsen rating and 1.646m viewers, including the 90-minute pre-race show. It was the second-largest U.S. live F1 TV audience on record, albeit slightly trailing last year’s Miami GP for the top spot all time (1.08/2.066m on ABC).

NASCAR still the way led overall, with the Cup Series race at Kansas averaging a 1.35 rating and 2.352m viewers on FS1. That’s down slightly in rating but higher in audience than last year (1.43/2.337m). However, F1 qualifying beat Cup’s equivalent, with Miami GP qualifying securing 751,000 viewers on ESPN Saturday, vs 501K tuning in for Cup qualifying on FS1.

The Craftsman Truck Series race from Kansas on Saturday night averaged an 0.43 rating and 705,000 viewers, up from last year’s 0.37/660K, while the ARCA Menards Series at race at Kansas averaged 0.25/393K, compared to a 0.26/440K last year. All these races aired on FS1.

F1 continued to lead the way in the 18-49 age demographic, averaging 625,000 viewers to 430K for Cup, 127K for Trucks and 98K for ARCA.

The final numbers for the Cup Series race at Dover that was delayed to Monday by rain were a 0.63 rating and 1.067m viewers on FS1