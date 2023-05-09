Penske's No.2 team penalized for wheel infraction at Kansas

NASCAR issued one penalty on Tuesday after the action at Kansas Speedway, but it was not for the post-race altercation between Noah Gragson and Ross Chastain.

Instead, it was the No. 2 team from Team Penske that was penalized. Austin Cindric will be without crew members Keiston France and Patrick Gray for the next two NASCAR Cup Series races. Both were suspended for two races (Darlington Raceway and North Wilkesboro Speedway) for the wheel that came off Cindric’s Ford Mustang in the AdventHealth 400.

Cindric lost the right front wheel in the second stage Sunday afternoon after hitting the wall in Turn 1. Cindric was held for two laps during the race for the detached wheel and finished 31st.

The suspensions were the only ones on the Kansas penalty report.

NASCAR did not fine or penalize Gragson and Chastain. On pit road after the race, Gragson grabbed Chastain while confronting the Trackhouse Racing driver and Chastain responded with a punch. The two were quickly separated by NASCAR security.

NASCAR senior vice president of competition Elton Sawyer told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Tuesday morning there would be no penalties, adding that said the series will continue to have conversations with the two drivers but “our sport is an emotional sport.”