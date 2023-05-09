MAVTV becomes exclusive cable broadcaster for Formula Drift

MAVTV has entered a new partnership with Formula DRIFT, the premier North American professional drifting championship series. Through the partnership, MAVTV will be the exclusive cable television home for Formula DRIFT, broadcasting all eight rounds of the 2023 championship series from racetracks across the United States.

“MAVTV is dedicated to providing the best in motorsports entertainment, and our new relationship with Formula DRIFT brings an unparalleled experience to race fans,” said CJ Olivares, Interim President of MAVTV. “This partnership further demonstrates our commitment to showcasing the diversity and excitement of motorsports to our passionate viewers.”

Formula DRIFT, founded in 2003 by Jim Liaw and Ryan Sage, has surged in popularity to become the most watched and respected drifting series in the world. More than 60 licensed drivers currently compete in the PRO and PROSPEC Championships. Formula DRIFT events are judged on a combination of elements, including the driver’s line, angle, and style, providing fans with a unique blend of traditional racing and extreme sports entertainment.

“We are excited to work with MAVTV, a network that shares our passion for motorsports and understands the unique nature of drifting. With their support, we look forward to reaching new fans and providing current fans with comprehensive coverage of our events,” said Formula DRIFT President and co-founder Ryan Sage.

MAVTV’s coverage of the 2023 Formula DRIFT championship series continues with the May 11-13 race at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, which will be broadcast live exclusively on MAVTV. As a bonus, MAVTV fans will have access to additional event content like behind-the-scenes footage, driver interviews, and expert analysis throughout the 2023 season.