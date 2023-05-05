Gold switches from JHR to HMD for Indy NXT

Reece Gold has moved from Juncos Hollinger Racing’s Indy NXT by Firestone program to the rival HMD Motorsports team. The 18-year-old Floridian joins the defending series champions after placing second with JHR last season in the USF Pro 2000 by Cooper Tires series.

Gold replaces Sweden’s Rasmus Lindh, who ran out of funding, in HMD’s nine-car operation.

“I am excited to join a winning program,” said Gold, who finished eighth at Round 1 and 17th in Round 2 on debut with JHR. “HMD Motorsports has been one of the teams to beat the past two or three seasons, and I am happy to finally be racing with them, and not against them.

“My goal is to do well, but also gain experience for the 2024 season. With HMD Motorsports, I know the podium is attainable and my learning curve with the engineering team and a big driver lineup will be accelerated.”

JHR tells RACER it intends to continue fielding a two-car effort once a replacement for Gold is found to run alongside Matteo Nannini.