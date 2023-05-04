Kenseth set for SRX at Eldora

NASCAR Hall of Famer Matt Kenseth will rejoin the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) field at Eldora Speedway on Aug. 10, the series announced. Kenseth made three appearances last year in the series for identically prepared cars featuring racing legends on short tracks, posting two podium finishes.

“The first time I ever raced on dirt was Eldora, it was at Tony (Stewart)’s Prelude to the dream,” said Kenseth. “My background was all asphalt racing and I remember how much fun I had that night, and said if I could go back and do anything different it would have been to race dirt earlier in my career.”

Kenseth, a 2023 NASCAR Hall of Fame Inductee, has 39 NASCAR Cup Series wins, including two Daytona 500 victories. He was the 2003 Cup Series champion, and took the 2004 IROC crown.

“Welcome back to one of the very best short track racers and now a NASCAR Hall of Famer,” said SRX CEO Don Hawk. “Having you back at Eldora was a goal, each race on dirt you got better and better, and perhaps the best is yet to come. Matt’s humble, hungry and smart and were lucky to have him back with SRX this summer.”

SRX races will air on six consecutive Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN, starting July 13.