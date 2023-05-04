F1 TV Pro takes your Miami GP experience to a whole new level

Formula 1 is ready for a street fight in Florida this weekend, and you can experience every lap, pass and unforgettable moment of the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix from the best seat in the house with a 7-day free trial* of F1 TV Pro.

Red Bull Racing heads to Miami with four wins from four 2023 races – two apiece for reigning F1 champ Max Verstappen and on-form teammate Sergio Perez. But Ferrari ace Charles Leclerc’s pole-winning form on the streets of Baku last weekend and Aston Martin’s stunning start to the season with the timeless Fernando Alonso says it won’t be an easy weekend for Max and Checo in The Sunshine State.

Throw in the street-racing smarts of Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and teammate George Russell, plus a McLaren team that’s looking to climb up the order with a raft of technical updates on its MCL60, and we could be set for one of the most unpredictable races of the season so far.

Adding to the storylines, U.S. fans will be rooting for home-grown Logan Sargeant as the Fort Lauderdale-born rookie makes his first F1 start on American soil. The 22-year old has already impressed for his Williams team and is looking forward to an intense, but unforgettable weekend in Miami.

“I’m really excited for my first ever home race,” says Sargeant. “I’m expecting it to be a challenge with the heat and not knowing the track, but my energy and motivation to be at my best is topped up. It’s going to be a very special weekend for me that I will enjoy very much.”

Thursday's scene-setting Weekend Warm Up starts the coverage, before the on-track action starts with Friday's two free practice sessions, heats up with Saturday's final free practice and qualifying session, and culminates in Sunday's 57-lap grand prix.

F1 TV’s expert team of commentators and analysts will bring you the inside line on F1’s Florida street fight. It all starts with Thursday’s scene-setting Weekend Warm Up, before the on-track action starts with Friday’s two free practice sessions, heats up with Saturday’s final free practice and qualifying session, and culminates in Sunday’s 57-lap grand prix.

Race day coverage starts with F1 TV’s exclusive pre-race show, where you get all the latest interviews and the grid walk before the grand prix. And after the checkered flag flies, stay around for the post-race show with reactions from all the main players, and maybe even a sprinkling of celebrities – hey, this is Miami, baby!

It’s set to be an unmissable weekend, and with F1 TV Pro, you can customize your viewing experience and create your own pitwall, using your computer, smartphone or tablet.

Plus, F1’s first transatlantic trip of the year means no early-morning alarm calls needed for U.S. subscribers – it’s east coast time all the way for this showdown in the Magic City.

From those all-important first laps in Friday afternoon’s Free Practice 1 (starting 2:30pm ET), through Saturday’s grid-deciding qualifying session (4:00pm ET), to the action and drama of Sunday’s Miami GP (3:30pm ET), F1 TV Pro lets you decide who you’ll ride along with. Onboard cameras from all 20 cars are streamed live, so pick your favorite and enjoy a wild ride. You can even select two cars and put them in head-to-head battle mode.

The Miami International Autodrome is a 3.362-mile, 19-turn temporary circuit that blasts its way around the Hard Rock Stadium, home to the NFL’s Miami Dolphins. With a sequence of fast corners early in the lap, followed by slower corners into long straights, plus three DRS zones for maximum action, it’s one of the fastest, trickiest street courses on the F1 calendar. Last year, F1 cars hit more than 210mph on the straights, with average lap speeds topping 135mph.

“The circuit in Miami is a fast one, with lots of sweeping corners and long straights,” says Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso. “It’ll be interesting to see if the resurfacing has had an impact on the track, and we’ll get plenty of time to assess this on Friday. Our performance in Baku was encouraging and I hope to see similar results in Miami. We will be aiming to outscore our closest rivals again and put on a good show for the fans.”

And for the ultimate immersive experience, F1 TV Pro brings you unedited team radio, live leaderboard data and driver maps, real-time telemetry from every car, and even tire usage history. It’s the next best thing to being on the pit wall, because it’s the same data and information the teams are seeing as they make their crucial strategy decisions in the heat of battle.

“Definitely, we’re looking at a lot of that information when the cars are on track,” says McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown. “What I like to see in particular is sector information, timing and scoring, of course, and tire information, plus onboards for both our drivers in addition to the broadcast. It gives you a good perspective if there’s an incident on track, or watching for other teams’ pit stops, and things of that nature.”

F1 TV Pro can be used as your primary F1 feed with commentary, and you can add up to 5 more screens with tons of data, driver onboards and exclusive reporting available.

Can’t watch the on-track action live? Not a problem, because all sessions, including the onboards, are also available on catch-up and replay. Just set your devices to block out the results so as not to spoil any surprises.

You can also live stream every round of F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup whenever they join the F1 bill, and watch exclusive F1 documentaries and archived races to get a 360-degree view of the pinnacle of motorsports.

F1 TV Pro goes where you go, streaming across web, apps, Apple Airplay and Chromecast, Apple TV, Google TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku. It’s live, ad-free and on demand, with commentary available in multiple languages, whenever you’re ready to take to the track.

Every lap and every pass at the Miami Grand Prix.

