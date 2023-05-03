Jan Magnussen returning to Le Mans in Inter Europol LMP2

Inter Europol Competition has confirmed that Jan Magnussen will spearhead the driver lineup for its No. 32 LMP2 Pro-Am ORECA at this year’s Le Mans 24 Hours.

The Polish team has signed the former longtime Corvette Racing factory driver for what will be his 24th start in the race. The Dane, who made his debut at Le Mans in 1999, has four class wins to his name, all with Corvette in GT1, and will hope to add to his successes this year.

“It is extra special, as it will be my 24th participation in Le Mans,” he said. “Crazy to think that during my first race in 1999, I said to the press that I would not come back again. When I later crossed the finish line and saw the crew standing on the pit wall tired, dirty but also happy to see the car finish the race, everything changed.

“Since then, Le Mans has been the greatest moment of the year, and I’m happy to be back again for another try. With only weeks until the start, we have limited time for testing and preparation, but with a strong team behind us combined with a lineup of drivers with lots of long-distance experience, we are optimistic and looking forward to getting started.”

Magnussen will drive alongside fellow Dane Anders Fjordbach and Californian Mark Kvamme, who have both been teammates of his in the past.

Magnussen has competed at Le Mans with Fjordbach, as part of High Class Racing’s LMP2 effort in his most recent start back in 2021. He also has 24-hour experience with Kvamme, sharing the No. 53 MDK Motorsports Porsche in the Rolex 24 At Daytona earlier this year.

In addition to the No. 32, Inter Europol will field its full-season FIA WEC-entered No. 34 ORECA in the race, with Jakub Smiechowski, Fabio Scherer and Albert Costa.