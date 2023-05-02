Chastain partners with Skip Barber Racing School

NASCAR Xfinity Series team DGM Racing has announced a new partnership with Skip Barber Racing School that will feature Ross Chastain as the driver of the No. 91 entry at Sonoma Raceway and the Indy Road Course.

The partnership highlights Skip Barber as the world’s largest automotive education and entertainment company offering driving and racing schools at the finest tracks in America.

Chastain is no stranger to success at Sonoma. Last year he finished fourth in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race. He also finished seventh in his previous two NASCAR Cup Series starts at the famed raceway in Northern California. Chastain finished fourth for DGM Racing in last year’s race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

“Racing on road courses is something I have only done in NASCAR. I didn’t grow up turning left and right, so I have had to learn and adapt quickly. I recognized early on that I needed as many laps as possible. Skip Barber has been a great way for me to get laps, and I am excited to announce this partnership for Sonoma and the Indy Road Course,” said Chastain.

Skip Barber Racing School has developed more winning racers than any other school. Its alumni have taken the podium in all facets of motorsports, including NASCAR, IndyCar, SCCA, World Challenge, and IMSA. Skip Barber features Driving Academies at legendary venues across the country, including Circuit of the Americas, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Laguna Seca, Lime Rock Park, New Jersey Motorsports Park, Road Atlanta, Sebring Raceway, Sonoma Raceway, and Virginia International Raceway.

“We’ve been fortunate to have some of the best NASCAR drivers in the world train and race with us over the years,” said Anthony Demonte, CEO of the Skip Barber Racing School. “We’re proud of what Ross has accomplished in his career, and we look forward to helping him to become a NASCAR Cup Series champion.”

The Door Dash 250 at Sonoma Raceway on Saturday, June 10, 2023, will go green at 8:00 P.M. ET and be broadcast live on FS1, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90. The Pennzoil 150 at The Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course on Saturday, August 12, 2023, will go green at 5:30 P.M. ET and be broadcast on USA Network, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90