Rain postpones Dover Cup race to Monday

Motorsport Images

Rain postpones Dover Cup race to Monday

NASCAR

Rain postpones Dover Cup race to Monday

By April 30, 2023 11:04 AM

By |

The Wurth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway scheduled for Sunday has been postponed to a noon ET start Monday due to lingering inclement weather in the area. FS1 will televise the 400-lap race at “The Monster Mile” with live radio coverage on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Rain forced the cancellation of Saturday’s qualifying session at Dover, putting two-time winner this season and three-time Dover winner Kyle Busch on the pole, the first time he’ll lead the field to green in 2023.

 

, , Cup Series, NASCAR

INDYCAR SETUP SHEET

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home