Rain postpones Dover Cup race to Monday

The Wurth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway scheduled for Sunday has been postponed to a noon ET start Monday due to lingering inclement weather in the area. FS1 will televise the 400-lap race at “The Monster Mile” with live radio coverage on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Rain forced the cancellation of Saturday’s qualifying session at Dover, putting two-time winner this season and three-time Dover winner Kyle Busch on the pole, the first time he’ll lead the field to green in 2023.