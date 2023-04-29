Inside the SCCA: Start Stand 101

Episode 98 of Inside the SCCA is the next installment of our SCCA 101 series — Start Stand 101. Our guest is CalClub Chief of Starters Tracy Cain. The SCCA 101 series takes a deep dive into the club’s different volunteer specialties and programs. Designed like college courses… 101 episodes are an introduction to each topic — 201, 301, etc., tackle more advanced topics.

