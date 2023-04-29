Inside the SCCA: Start Stand 101

Episode 98 of Inside the SCCA is the next installment of our SCCA 101 series — Start Stand 101. Our guest is CalClub Chief of Starters Tracy Cain. The SCCA 101 series takes a deep dive into the club’s different volunteer specialties and programs. Designed like college courses… 101 episodes are an introduction to each topic — 201, 301, etc., tackle more advanced topics.
NASCAR 3m ago
Keselowski tops Dover Cup practice
Brad Keselowski laid the quickest lap down in practice on Saturday at Dover Motor Speedway, at 158.660 mph, 22.690 seconds. The RFK Racing (…)
Formula 1 1hr ago
Russell and Verstappen at odds over sprint clash
George Russell says Max Verstappen should have known the risks associated with trying to hold position around the outside of a corner (…)
Formula 1 2hr ago
Perez overhauls Leclerc for Baku sprint win
Sergio Perez eased to a comfortable victory at the Azerbaijan sprint ahead of Charles Leclerc. Perez started from second alongside Leclerc (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 2hr ago
HSR Mitty crowns first winners
Pristine weather with sunshine and temperatures in the 80s provided the perfect setting for the on-track competition Friday at the (…)
Formula 1 4hr ago
Leaks forced early exit announcement - Tost
Franz Tost says AlphaTauri was forced to announce its acquisition of Laurent Mekies earlier than anticipated because the news had begun to (…)
Formula 1 4hr ago
Azerbaijan grand prix contract extended to 2026
The Azerbaijan grand prix will remain on the Formula 1 calendar until at least the end of 2026 after inking a new three-year deal. Except (…)
Formula 1 6hr ago
Leclerc doubles up with sprint pole despite late crash
Charles Leclerc beat both Red Bull drivers to pole position for the second day in a row despite crashing out of the first-ever sprint (…)
NHRA 16hr ago
Hart, DeJoria, Cuadra and Herrera lead Friday NHRA qualifiers at Charlotte
Josh Hart put himself in position for his first career No. 1 qualifier, powering to the provisional top spot in Top Fuel on Friday (…)
Comments