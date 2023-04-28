IndyCar’s new rain vanes debut in Alabama

RACER’s Marshall Pruett examines IndyCar’s brand-new rain vanes which are designed to prevent an issue that arose in 2022.
Le Mans/WEC 1hr ago
Aitken, Cadillac rolling with the punches at Spa
Race day at Spa-Francorchamps is set to be something of a voyage into the unknown for Cadillac Racing driver Jack Aitken. The 27-year-old (…)
USF Pro Championships 1hr ago
Giaffone takes back to back USF Juniors sweep at Barber
Nicolas Giaffone and DEForce Racing have taken control of the USF Juniors Presented by Cooper Tires title-chase following an emphatic (…)
IndyCar 2hr ago
McLaughlin leads incident-packed first Barber IndyCar practice
Jack Harvey spun. Helio Castroneves crashed. Romain Grosjean’s engine let the smoke out. Will Power crashed. The opening practice (…)
IndyCar 3hr ago
Indy 500 qualifying and bumping procedures set
With more than 33 cars entered for the Indianapolis 500, bumping will take place during the month of May. Although there’s only one car to (…)
Le Mans/WEC 3hr ago
Project 1 AO Porsche withdraws from Spa 6 Hours
Project 1 AO’s Porsche 911 RSR 19 has been withdrawn from the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps round of the FIA World Endurance Championship, (…)
IndyCar 4hr ago
Grosjean heading towards Andretti contract extension
Romain Grosjean is in the final year of his contract with Andretti Autosport, and according to the Swiss-born Frenchman’s team owner, (…)
Le Mans/WEC 4hr ago
Porsche reveals Le Mans Hypercar colors
Porsche revealed an updated livery for the trio of 963 Hypercars that it will run at the Le Mans 24 Hours in June. The base design that (…)
Le Mans/WEC 5hr ago
Toyota's No. 7 takes WEC pole at Spa after Ferrari's time deleted
Toyota’s No. 7 GR010 HYBRID will start from pole position in tomorrow’s FIA WEC 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps after a dramatic (…)
Formula 1 6hr ago
Gasly owns costly Q1 crash
Pierre Gasly has accepted full responsibility for crashing his car in Q1 and ending up 19th on the grid for Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand (…)
IndyCar 6hr ago
IndyCar rain vanes ready for action at Barber
The early forecast for this weekend’s Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix included the possibility of rainfall, and while it appears (…)
