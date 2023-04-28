Biffle joins SRX for Thunder Road round

A day after announcing Kasey Kahne’s appearance in this season’s Superstar Racing Experience, the series revealed that Greg Biffle will join the SRX field at Thunder Road Speedbowl in Barre, Vermont on July 20. Biffle, who was recently named one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers, has raced in each of the series’ first two seasons, making eight starts. He has 19 NASCAR Cup Series wins and was the 2000 NASCAR Truck Series champion.

“I am so excited to return to the SRX series for a third season,” said Biffle. “What I look forward to the most is getting to compete with 12 of the best drivers in the world and see new racetracks. I can’t wait to experience Thunder Road for the first time!”

“Greg Biffle on a short track like Thunder Road makes so much sense for SRX,” said series CEO Don Hawk. “He is a craftsman on short tracks, and he will be a threat to win there with his skill set. Welcome back Greg.”

SRX will air on six consecutive Thursday nights at 9pm ET on ESPN, starting July 13.