Kahne to join SRX field at Berlin Raceway

Kasey Kahne will join the SRX field at Berlin Raceway in Michigan on August 3rd.

The 41-year-old comes to SRX with 18 career wins in the NASCAR Cup Series, including three Coca-Cola 600s (2006, 2008, 2012) and the 2017 Brickyard 400. He retired from NASCAR during the 2018 season for health reasons, but has since returned to full-time competition in World of Outlaws.

“Getting Kasey into SRX was a goal of mine from day one of last year,” said SRX Chief Executive Officer Don Hawk.

“He is an amazing talent, gone from the scene way too early for some to know just how really good he is. I am really happy and excited he is coming to Berlin Raceway, joining a field of Superstars up in Michigan. The fans are the real winners with this one.”