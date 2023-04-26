TV ratings: Talladega

NASCAR once again had the motorsports TV plate largely to itself last weekend for stock car racing’s return to the high banks of Talladega Superspeedway, and enjoyed its strongest audience figures since Daytona.

Sunday’s Cup Series race on FOX averaged a 2.58 Nielsen rating and 4.554 million viewers, per numbers from ShowBuzzDaily.com, with 774,000 in the 18-49 age demographic. That was down fractionally from last year’s 2.61/4.682m but more than doubled the audience from last week at Martinsville on FS1 and substantially bettered the 1.88/3.450m for the previous week’s Bristol round on FOX.

The Xfinity Series race from Talladega on Saturday averaged 0.78/1.309m on FS1, down from a 1.29/2.061m when it aired on FOX last year, but up from from the 0.52/894,000 for last week’s Martinsville round, also on FS1.

ARCA Menards Series racing from Talladega led into the Xfinity race on FS1, and averaged 0.34/522,000, little changed from last year’s 0.33/532K.