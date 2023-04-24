Bijoy Garg joins Team Stradale for the Barber Radical event

The Blue Marble Radical Cup North America series continues to increase interest from young and eager drivers with 20-year-old American competitor Bijoy Garg joining Team Stradale for the second event weekend of the season at Barber Motorsports Park this weekend.

The young driver, who didn’t begin his racing career until he was 13, has an impressive open-wheel pedigree. Starting karting in 2015, Bijoy claimed many podiums among various series over his five-year karting stint and made the move from karts to cars in 2020, where he competed in a busy season of racing in both the USF2000 Championship and the F4 U.S. Championship and achieved multiple top-five and top-ten finishes.

Continuing to advance his career, Garg claimed his first few podiums in the USF2000 Championship in 2022 while also making the move up to the newly renamed USF Pro 2000 Championship for the last two rounds of the season. Early in 2023, Bijoy made his debut in sports cars, claiming his first pole position and a third-place finish in the opening round of the IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge at Daytona International Raceway and continued to expand his experience by adding a few Asian Le Mans Series races in the LMP3 class to his resume.

Team Stradale, the Chicago and Miami-based Radical dealer, is returning to the Blue Marble Radical Cup North America program after a very successful 2022 Radical World Finals with driver Michai Stephens.

“My goal is to be an NTT IndyCar Series or F1 Champion,” explained Garg. “We’re seeing tough competition and incredibly talented drivers coming out of the Radical Cup series, so I think it’s the perfect opportunity to help round out my driving skills, and also get in front of some of the high-profile Team Owners in the IndyCar Series.”

“We are very excited to have Bijoy driving our SR3 in the next Blue Marble Radical Cup race at Barber,” explained Team Principal Francesco D’Avola. “Based on his experience, we are expecting great results and should make for an exciting weekend. All the teams are actively looking for young blood to bring into the series. Young, energetic drivers like Bijoy will help bring positive attention to Radical Cup.”

Bijoy and Team Stradale hope to make some magic happen on the hills of Alabama starting Thursday with a pair of practice sessions and will continue the weekend, concluding on Saturday evening after three wheel-to-wheel races. You can follow along with Bijoy Garg and Team Stradale this weekend by searching “Team Stradale” on Instagram.

