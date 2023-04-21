Inside the SCCA with Jesse Prather

Episode 97 of Inside the SCCA is a conversation with 6-time Runoffs champion Jesse Prather. We talk about his storied career as a driver and car prep guru. We also talk about what it takes to go fast at Hallett.
IndyCar 1hr ago
Day 2 of Indy Open Test canceled due to rain
Due to rain showers moving through the Indianapolis area, Day 2 of the Indy 500 Open Test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway has been canceled, (…)
Formula 1 1hr ago
Aston Martin’s Krack says Stroll demands add clarity rather than pressure
Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack believes the lack of satisfaction from owner Lawrence Stroll brings clarity to what is (…)
Industry 1hr ago
GPALB stake up for sale
Following the death of former IndyCar team owner Kevin Kalkhoven in 2022, one of his significant racing assets has been presented for sale (…)
IndyCar 1hr ago
Abel Motorsports confirms Indy 500 entry for Enerson
Abel Motorsports has entered its first NTT IndyCar Series event with the No. 50 Chevy for RC Enerson at the Indianapolis 500. First (…)
Radical Cup 3hr ago
Radical Motorsport announces 2023 World Finals in Portimao
After a successful 2022 World Finals in Las Vegas, Radical Motorsport has confirmed that the location for the 2023 World Finals will be at (…)Powered by: Radical Motorsport
Trans Am 3hr ago
3-Dimensional Services Group to sponsor four races, Triple Track Tournament for TA2
The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli has announced that long-time partner and series supporter 3-Dimensional Services Group is (…)
Extreme E 7hr ago
Extreme E documentary ‘Race for the Planet’ launches Season Two
Extreme E premiered season two of its documentary, “Race for the Planet,” this week at an exclusive event at Electric Cinema in London (…)
IndyCar 12hr ago
Hunter-Reay wasting no time finding his happy place with DRR
After spending a year away from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Ryan Hunter-Reay didn’t know what to expect from his new team. The 2012 (…)
IndyCar 14hr ago
Newgarden paces Day 1 of Indy 500 Open Test
A full day of running was put to good use by 33 NTT IndyCar Series drivers on Thursday at the Indy Open Test which was led by Team Penske (…)
Comments