Inside the SCCA with Jesse Prather

April 21, 2023

By |

Episode 97 of Inside the SCCA is a conversation with 6-time Runoffs champion Jesse Prather. We talk about his storied career as a driver and car prep guru. We also talk about what it takes to go fast at Hallett.

