3-Dimensional Services Group to sponsor four races, Triple Track Tournament for TA2

The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli has announced that long-time partner and series supporter 3-Dimensional Services Group is sponsoring four Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers TA2 Series races at three racetracks in 2023. The company will also sponsor the 3-Dimensional Services Group Triple Track Tournament, a mid-season points challenge for TA2 competitors.

3-Dimensional Services Group will serve as title sponsor for the doubleheader races at the Detroit Grand Prix, where the Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers TA2 Series joins IndyCar for the 3-Dimensional Services Group Muscle Car Challenge on Saturday, June 3 and the 3-Dimensional Services Group Motor City Showdown on Sunday, June 4. Additional TA2 race entitlements will be the 3-Dimensional Services Group Classic at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on June 22-25, and the 3-Dimensional Services Group 100 at Road America on July 6-9. Together, those four races will compose the Triple Track Tournament, in which the TA2 competitor who accumulates the most points in those four events will be awarded a special custom trophy.

3-Dimensional Services Group is operated by two-time Trans Am TA class champion and owner of Peterson Racing, Doug Peterson. Peterson won his 2013 and 2014 titles while racing under his team’s banner with sponsorship from 3-Dimensional Services Group, and now competes full-time in the Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers TA2 Series in the No. 87 3-Dimensional Services Group Ford Mustang amongst a stable of three other drivers: Young Gun drivers Boris Said Jr. and Austin Green in the No. 86 and No. 89 3-Dimensional Services Group Camaros respectively, as well as two-time TA2 champion Rafa Matos in the No. 88 3-Dimensional Services Group Mustang. Matos, who won the 2023 season opener at Sebring International Raceway, captured the 2018 and 2021 TA2 championships driving for Peterson Racing.

“We are really pleased that 3-Dimensional Services Group has chosen to increase their visibility within our series with these title sponsorships,” said Trans Am President John Clagett. “Doug Peterson has shown a longstanding commitment to Trans Am as a driver, team owner and sponsor. Peterson Racing is a formidable organization in our paddock, which is evidenced by their impressive stable of drivers and multiple championships. We are very appreciative that Doug’s company is stepping up to sponsor these events, as well as creating a new and exciting challenge for our competitors with the 3-Dimensional Services Group Triple Track Tournament.”

The Trans Am Series next hits the track for the Trans Am Memorial Day Classic at Lime Rock Park May 26-29. The Triple Track Tournament kicks off on Saturday, June 3 on the streets of Detroit with the 3-Dimensional Services Group Muscle Car Challenge at the Detroit Grand Prix.