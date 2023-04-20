Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach auction tops $44.4 million in sales

Barrett-Jackson celebrated two decades of bringing it’s high-octane automotive lifestyle event to Palm Beach during its annual auction held at the South Florida Fairgrounds, April 13-15. 622 vehicles were sold at auction, all with no reserve, for $43.6 million. Additionally, Barrett-Jackson sold 263 pieces of authentic automobilia for more than $745,000, bringing total auction sales to $44.4 million with a 100-percent sell-through rate and over 40 world-record auction sales. Top auction sales were led by a 2020 Ford GT Heritage Edition (Lot #740), which sold for $1,457,500.

“For 20 years we’ve called Palm Beach our second home and during that time we’ve created wonderful memories and celebrated countless milestones with our collector car family,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “This year continued that spectacular tradition with more than 600 collectible vehicles crossing the block, including several incredible collections, that all sold at No Reserve. Like our Scottsdale event, this year’s Palm Beach Auction demonstrated that the collector car hobby continues to be a vibrant marketplace where enthusiasts are snatching up the hottest vehicles. We look forward to seeing everyone in Las Vegas this June.”

The top 10 non-charity vehicles that sold during the 2023 Palm Beach Auction included:

2020 Ford GT Heritage Edition – $1,457,500

2020 Ford GT – $990,000

2005 Ford GT – $440,000

2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS – $434,500

1962 Chevrolet Corvette Custom Convertible – $401,500

2019 Porsche Speedster – $396,000

2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom – $363,000

2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS – $346,500

2017 Ferrari 488 Spider – $330,000

1965 Ferrari 212 Barchetta Roadster Re-Creation – $297,000

