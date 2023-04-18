Ferrari wants discussions over the consistency of F1 penalties

Ferrari says it is looking to hold discussions with the wider stakeholders in Formula 1 about the state of policing in the sport following its failed review into Carlos Sainz’s Australian Grand Prix penalty.

Sainz’s five-second time penalty had come under scrutiny as he was penalized for hitting Fernando Alonso during a late race restart that also saw Logan Sargeant takeout Nyck de Vries and Pierre Gasly collide with Esteban Ocon. Neither of the other two incidents drew a penalty – with Sargeant’s error not even investigated – and Ferrari petitioned for a right of review.

That petition failed as the team didn’t provide a significant and relevant new element in the eyes of the stewards, having pointed to telemetry and witness statements in its submission. Following that decision, Ferrari says it wants to focus on the overall level of stewarding and policing.

“We acknowledge the FIA decision not to grant us a right of review in relation to the penalty imposed on Carlos Sainz at the 2023 Australian Grand Prix,” Ferrari said in a statement. “We are naturally disappointed, and felt that we had provided sufficient significant new elements for the FIA to re-examine the decision especially in the context of the particular conditions and multiple incidents that occurred during the final restart.

“We are however respectful of the process and of the FIA decision. We are now looking forward to entering broader discussions with the FIA, F1 and all the teams, with the aim of further improving the policing of our sport, in order to ensure the highest level of fairness and consistency that our sport deserves.”

Sainz was demoted from fourth to 12th by the penalty in Melbourne, while the restart order that was selected for the final lap meant Alonso retained third place despite the contact.