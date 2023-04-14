Ferrari request to review Sainz penalty set for April 18

The FIA will hear Ferrari’s request for a right to review Carlos Sainz’s penalty in the Australian Grand Prix on April 18.

Sainz was handed a five-second time penalty for causing a collision with Fernando Alonso on the final grid restart, with the fact the field crossed the finish line behind the safety car demoting him from fourth to outside the points. Ferrari was unhappy at the inconsistency shown as Pierre Gasly and Logan Sargeant both escaped punishment for incidents that ended races, and requested a right of review last week.

The FIA has now set a date for the provisional hearing, with a virtual meeting to take place on April 18, starting at 8:00 CET (2:00am ET).

That hearing is to determine if there’s “a significant and relevant new element” that exists that was not available at the time of the decision in Melbourne. Should that be the case, then the stewards will re-open the investigation into the incident and reconvene for a fresh hearing to consider the outcome. Multiple options would then be open to the stewards, including imposing the same penalty, a different penalty or overturning the decision.