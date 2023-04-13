Photos: VDCA's 21st Annual Wild Hare Run

Racers with the Vintage Drivers Club of America (VDCA) trekked to Virginia International Raceway earlier this month for the 21st iteration of the club’s springtime Wild Hare Run.

Entrants were met with a little bit of everything weather-wise as rain, wind, and sunshine all factored into the mix. VM photographer Bill Stoler was on hand to capture and share sights of the weekend. Look for a trackside feature in the next (April/May) issue of Vintage Motorsport magazine.

View a photo gallery and results from the event at VintageMotorsport.com.