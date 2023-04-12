TV ratings: Bristol dirt

NASCAR had the TV pretty much to itself over Easter weekend, but it didn’t make much difference to the year’s overall trends.

The Cup Series dirt race from Bristol averaged a 1.88 Nielsen rating and 3.450 million viewers Sunday evening on FOX, per numbers from ShowBuzzDaily.com. That was down from a 2.19/4.007m for this race last year, although up fractionally from the most recent Cup race on FOX (COTA, 1.81/3.129m).

The Craftsman Truck race on Bristol’s dirt Saturday night averaged 0.61/1.057m on FS1, down fractionally from 0.65/1.167m last year but a healthy increase from the 0.37/644,000 that watched the previous Saturday’s race from Texas, which lacked a NASCAR lead-in.