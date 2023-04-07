Mecum Glendale Auction tops $56 million in total sales

Mecum’s Glendale 2023 classic and collector car auction, held March 28-April 1 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, reached $56 million in total overall sales as 1,266 lots hammered sold. With a total 1,667 lots offered throughout the five-day auction, a sell-through rate of 76% was achieved, and individual sales were led by a 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing (pictured above) that brought in $1.815m.

A diverse selection of available classic and collector cars in Glendale resulted in a similarly varied top 10 sellers list, with a wide selection of both American-built machines and coveted imports making the cut. The auction-leading Gullwing, dressed in rarely seen Mittelgrün green, had undergone a meticulous restoration by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum in the late-2000s, where it was displayed periodically from 2015-20 — qualities that made it an especially desirable classic. A 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS grabbed seat No. 2, bringing $605,000, and a 2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 4X4 Squared grabbed seat No. 3 with a sale price of $489,500.

See more details and photos from the auction at VintageMotorsport.com.