Inside the SCCA: VIR Super Tour preview

This week on Inside the SCCA we preview the VIR Super Tour Rounds. Big thanks to Gregg Ginsberg for jumping on at the last minute after my guest had to cancel.
The new start/finish bridge that connects parking and hospitality areas with the race paddock at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca was (…)
Another Texas IndyCar race win for Josef Newgarden, another first-time win for Newgarden’s new race engineer. Not only did Team Penske’s (…)
The 107th edition of the Indianapolis 500 is edging closer to making full use of its qualifying procedures. With 33 entries in place for (…)
Mecum’s Glendale 2023 classic and collector car auction, held March 28-April 1 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, reached $56 (…)
The NASCAR All-Star Race will have a simplified race format this year with a 200-lap main event that has one competition break. Those (…)
NASCAR has made multiple updates to its rulebook after a string of penalties and appeals from NASCAR Cup Series teams. Among the most (…)
Ferrari has officially requested a right to review the penalty handed out to Carlos Sainz late in the Australian Grand Prix, team principal (…)
All Formula 1 teams have agreed an updated Sprint format that will see two races from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend onwards, with (…)
Hendrick Motorsports has been penalized once more by NASCAR after the Nos. 24 and 48 cars were torn down at the R&D Center this week. (…)
With 36 hours of competition in the books, drivers are getting a pretty good handle on the new Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) cars in (…)
