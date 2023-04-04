Ron Capps joins SRX field for Eldora

Three-time NHRA Funny Car world champion Ron Capps will run the SRX race at Eldora Speedway in August.

Capps will be the first NHRA driver to compete in the series.

“Watching the best drivers in the world battle in identical racecars is a dream for every race fan,” said Capps, “and now for me to get a chance to race with them at Eldora Speedway, which is one of the coolest dirt tracks in the world, live on a Thursday night is a dream come true.

“The coolest part is for our NHRA fans to know they can tune in and watch one of their own battle with the best on the high banks of Eldora Speedway. I’ll be a little out of my comfort zone, but I’m going try to make our fans proud.”

Eldora, owned by Tony Stewart, who will also compete in SRX, is the fifth race of the SRX season and the first of two dirt races on the six-event schedule. It is Thursday, August 10.

Although dirt is not in Capps’s background, he does have experience at Eldora. Capps ran the Prelude to the Dream, a dirt late model event, from 2005 through 2007.

“I’m really excited to announce Ron Capps will be racing in SRX at Eldora Speedway on August 10, 2023,” said SRX CEO Don Hawk. “He’s also the first NHRA driver in the history of SRX to join the ranks of the very best circle track drivers in the USA.

“With the addition of Ron Capps to the SRX starting lineup, it’s another historic moment for SRX, now in its third year as a start-up racing series. Putting world-class talent of all disciplines in equal cars was objective since day one. He’s another check off of the objective block at team SRX.

“I’ve seen Ron drive straight line in NHRA so many times I’ve lost count, he’s also a three-time world champion who’s not a total stranger to dirt racing. Ron is a great guy, he’s good for racing, good to and for his sponsors, and will be very good for SRX. When I called to ask him to join us officially, it was like, ‘Heck yes,’ and when do we start.”

Capps earned his third NHRA Funny Car championship and second straight in dramatic fashion last season. On the final weekend of the year, Capps trailed Robert Hight by more than 60 points but advanced to the final round to win the championship, while Hight was eliminated earlier in the day. He also won the 2016 NHRA Funny Car championship.

The third season of SRX will run on six consecutive Thursday nights beginning in July. ESPN will broadcast all six events at 9 p.m. ET.