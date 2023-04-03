Tarlton to contest 2023 Skip Barber Formula Race Series

Tom Tarlton will compete full-time in the 2023 Skip Barber Formula Race Series season. The 35-year-old Californian is set to make his first pro racing start after completing his 3-Day and 2-Day Skip Barber Advanced Racing Schools at Circuit of the Americas.

Prior to his time at Skip Barber, Tom mostly competed in sim racing with minimal karting experience. He believes that the Skip Barber Formula Race Series is the best place to kickstart his racing journey.

“The Skip Barber Formula Race Series is a good mix of great competition and an optimal learning environment,” Tarlton said. “I also like that all the cars are prepared equally, allowing for a level playing field amongst all the competitors.”

Tarlton will compete in the Masters class and go head-to-head against his twin brother, Rob. Tom’s goals for the season are to become a competitive racer and contend for the Masters class championship with hopes to eventually compete in IMSA as a gentlemen driver.

Join Tom in the 2023 Skip Barber Formula Race Series, and experience the thrill of competing behind the wheel of an open-wheel car on some of America’s most legendary racing venues including VIRginia International Raceway, Lime Rock Park, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Road America, and Circuit of the Americas. Graduates of the Skip Barber Racing School 2-Day Advanced Formula Racing School and those with valid racing licenses are eligible to compete in the Skip Barber Race Series.

The arrive-and-drive race series combines the expert coaching of Skip Barber instructors with a true spec series, utilizing state-of-the-art Mygale Formula cars, offering a premier amateur racing environment at world-class North American tracks. Equalized race cars and a focus on driver development allow a driver’s true talent to determine the race outcome. The 2023 Skip Barber Race Series Champion will win a scholarship to compete in the 2024 USF Juniors or USF2000 season, with second place receiving a full-season scholarship to compete in the Skip Barber Formula Race Series and third receiving a half-season Skip Barber Formula Race Series scholarship. Join the elite class of Skip Barber alumni including Sergio Perez, Michael Andretti, Colton Herta, Kyle Kirkwood, Josef Newgarden and Alexander Rossi.

