VIDEO: IndyCar Texas race winner Josef Newgarden

PPG 375 at Texas Motor Speedway race winner Josef Newgarden joins RACER’s Marshall Pruett to discuss his first victory of the season.
NASCAR 22m ago
Richmond dominance scuppered late for Byron
For the first 470 laps Sunday at Richmond Raceway, the day played out as well as William Byron could have hoped. Byron won the first stage (…)
NASCAR 33m ago
Larson uses Hendrick teamwork to triumph at Richmond
With the benefit of a fast final pit stop, Kyle Larson was able to put his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet out front at Richmond (Va.) (…)
NASCAR 41m ago
Berry riding high after strong run to second at Richmond
Josh Berry felt he had a good Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Sunday at Richmond Raceway but needed the track position to show it and pull off (…)
IndyCar 2hr ago
Juncos Hollinger blowing away expectations after Texas
The breakout team of the early NTT IndyCar Season is also the smallest and newest in the paddock as Ricardo Juncos and Brad Hollinger have (…)
IndyCar 4hr ago
Restructured RLL off to a rocky IndyCar start after Texas
Big things were expected from Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing to open 2023 after performing a sweeping reorganization of its technical (…)
IndyCar 5hr ago
Newgarden takes last shot in Texas shootout
There was Pato O’Ward, and then there was everyone else taking part in the NTT IndyCar Series race at Texas Motor Speedway who were (…)
SRO America 7hr ago
Morad relishing full-season GT World Challenge ride
Daniel Morad is sleeping easier at night knowing that he’s found stability in the Fanatec GT World Challenge America paddock with the (…)
SRO America 7hr ago
Braun, Kurtz victorious in second GT World Challenge race at Sonoma
Strong pace from Colin Braun and George Kurtz in the No. 04 Crowdstrike by Riley Mercedes-AMG GT3 overcame a clever strategy call (…)
SRO America 7hr ago
RS1's lightning start to the GT World Challenge season
When you win eleven out of fourteen races in a support series, you might be good enough to compete at the next level. That’s just what (…)
