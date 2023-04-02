VIDEO: IndyCar Texas breakdown with Agustin Canapino

VIDEO: IndyCar Texas breakdown with Agustin Canapino

Presented by: HMS Motorsports

RACER’s Marshall Pruett breaks down the best Texas Motor Speedway IndyCar race in years before being joined by the star of the PPG 375, oval and IndyCar rookie Agustin Canapino, who placed 12th on his TMS debut for Juncos Hollinger Racing.

