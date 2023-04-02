VIDEO: IndyCar Texas breakdown with Agustin Canapino

RACER’s Marshall Pruett breaks down the best Texas Motor Speedway IndyCar race in years before being joined by the star of the PPG 375, oval and IndyCar rookie Agustin Canapino, who placed 12th on his TMS debut for Juncos Hollinger Racing.
IndyCar 19m ago
Juncos Hollinger blowing away expectations after Texas
The breakout team of the early NTT IndyCar Season is also the smallest and newest in the paddock as Ricardo Juncos and Brad Hollinger have (…)
IndyCar 2hr ago
Restructured RLL off to a rocky IndyCar start after Texas
Big things were expected from Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing to open 2023 after performing a sweeping reorganization of its technical (…)
IndyCar 3hr ago
Newgarden takes last shot in Texas shootout
There was Pato O’Ward, and then there was everyone else taking part in the NTT IndyCar Series race at Texas Motor Speedway who were (…)
SRO America 5hr ago
RS1's lightning start to the GT World Challenge season
When you win eleven out of fourteen races in a support series, you might be good enough to compete at the next level. That’s just what (…)
IndyCar 9hr ago
Racing lines, rubber, and rain on the agenda in Texas
If all goes according to plan, the NTT IndyCar Series will complete its 250-lap PPG 375 race today at Texas Motor Speedway before rain (…)
Formula 1 12hr ago
UPDATE: Haas Australian GP protest rejected
Haas has failed with its protest into the race result at the Australian Grand Prix after controversy surrounding a late race (…)
Formula 1 13hr ago
Catching Red Bull ‘not impossible’ for Mercedes - Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes can close the gap to Red Bull after finishing second in the Australian Grand Prix with a car he’s still (…)
Formula 1 14hr ago
‘It was a bit of a mess, but we survived everything’ - Verstappen
Max Verstappen says he had to survive the Australian Grand Prix chaos but was unhappy about the way rules were applied to his battle with (…)
Formula 1 14hr ago
Russell frustrated by red flag call that hampered win hopes
George Russell believes he was set to win the Australian Grand Prix before a red flag took him out of contention ahead of his retirement. (…)
Formula 1 15hr ago
Verstappen wins in Australia amid manic restart confusion
Max Verstappen claimed victory in the Australian Grand Prix after a farcical late-race red-flag restart generated mass carnage through the (…)
Comments