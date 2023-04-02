Spurlock joins Skip Barber Formula Race Series

Dystany Spurlock will compete full-time in the 2023 Skip Barber Formula Race Series. The Virginia native is a recent Skip Barber graduate as she completed her Skip Barber 3-Day and 2-Day Advanced Racing Schools at Circuit of the Americas.

Spurlock brings a wide variety of experience to her debut season in formula cars, piloting late models, drag motorcycles, and arena cars. She won the 2023 WBR Racer of the Year Award, 2023 Women Who Drive Richmond Award, and finished runner-up in the 2022 drag racing season. When given the opportunity to transfer her skills to the formula car, Spurlock looked no further than Skip Barber Racing School.

“There are so many Skip Barber Racing School alumni that have been extremely successful after graduating,” Spurlock said. “I love the family feeling that Skip Barber offers and the top-notch coaching that they provide. The school sets future drivers up for success in every category of motorsports.”

Spurlock’s short-term racing goal is to continue to learn as much as she can with the hopes of one day being able to compete and win championships in both drag racing and road course racing. In addition, she is launching her own foundation, What’s Your Dystany Foundation, and hopes to be able to assist the next generation of racers.

Join Dystany in the 2023 Skip Barber Formula Race Series! Experience the thrill of competing behind the wheel of an open-wheel car on some of America’s most legendary racing venues including Virginia International Raceway, Lime Rock Park, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Road America, and Circuit of the Americas. Graduates of the Skip Barber Racing School 2-Day Advanced Formula Racing School and those with valid racing licenses are eligible to compete in the Skip Barber Race Series.

The arrive-and-drive race series combines the expert coaching of Skip Barber instructors with a true spec series, utilizing state-of-the-art Mygale Formula cars, offering a premier amateur racing environment at world-class North American tracks. Equalized race cars and a focus on driver development allow a driver’s true talent to determine the race outcome. The 2023 Skip Barber Race Series Champion will win a scholarship to compete in the 2024 USF Juniors or USF2000 season, with second place receiving a full-season scholarship to compete in the Skip Barber Formula Race Series and third receiving a half-season Skip Barber Formula Race Series scholarship. Join the elite class of Skip Barber alumni including Sergio Perez, Michael Andretti, Colton Herta, Kyle Kirkwood, Josef Newgarden and Alexander Rossi.