Lincoln Day joins Skip Barber Formula Race Series for full season

Skip Barber Racing School proudly announces that Lincoln Day will compete full-time in the 2023 Skip Barber Formula Race Series season. The 16-year-old Wyoming native will make his first racing start with the Skip Barber Formula Race Series after competing in sim racing and completing many track days.

Day is a recent Skip Barber Racing School graduate, completing his 3-Day Formula Racing School at Circuit of The Americas in December of last year. He then returned to Austin, Texas, and completed his 2-Day Advanced Formula Racing School earlier this month. When asked what track he looks forward to the most this year, Day points to Circuit of The Americas, home of the United States Grand Prix, where one of Day’s racing idols, Kimi Raikkonen, had his final win in Formula 1.

“My short-term goal for the year is to win a race in the Skip Barber Formula Race Series,” Day said. “In the long run, I hope to one day be competing in WEC.”

Although Day hasn’t made his first pro start, he has track day experience behind the wheel of a diverse fleet of cars, including Porsche GT4 Clubsport, Radical SR3XX, and Formula 3 cars. Day hopes to be able to transfer his track time to the Skip Barber Formula car and be a contender for the 2023 Skip Barber Formula Race Series championship.

Experience the thrill of competing behind the wheel of an open-wheel car on some of America's most legendary racing venues including VIRginia International Raceway, Lime Rock Park, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Road America, and Circuit of The Americas. Graduates of the Skip Barber Racing School 2-Day Advanced Formula Racing School and those with valid racing licenses are eligible to compete in the Skip Barber Race Series.

The arrive-and-drive race series combines the expert coaching of Skip Barber instructors with a true spec series, utilizing state-of-the-art Mygale Formula cars, offering a premier amateur racing environment at world-class North American tracks. Equalized race cars and a focus on driver development allow a driver’s true talent to determine the race outcome. The 2023 Skip Barber Race Series Champion will win a scholarship to compete in the 2024 USF Juniors or USF2000 season, with second place receiving a full-season scholarship to compete in the Skip Barber Formula Race Series and third receiving a half-season Skip Barber Formula Race Series scholarship. Join the elite class of Skip Barber alumni including Sergio Perez, Michael Andretti, Colton Herta, Kyle Kirkwood, Josef Newgarden and Alexander Rossi.

