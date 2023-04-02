Cronin-West set for Skip Barber Formula Race Series

Kinsley Cronin-West will compete full-time in the 2023 Skip Barber Formula Race Series season. The 15-year-old Texas native is set to make her first pro racing debut start with the Skip Barber Formula Race Series.

Kinsley brings former track day experience from her time spent at Monticello Motor Club and she is also a recent Skip Barber Racing School graduate, completing her 3-Day Formula Racing School at Circuit of the Americas in December of 2022. Kinsley returned to Austin, Texas earlier this month and completed her 2-Day Advanced Formula Racing School, solidifying her chances to enter the series.

“Competing in the Skip Barber Race Series is an amazing place to start my racing career and is also paving the path to bigger and better opportunities along my racing career,” Kinsley said. “The experience that comes with a series like this is irreplaceable and will help me in so many ways on and off the track.”

The Skip Barber Formula Race Series is set to take the green flag across eight legendary racing venues across the United States, but Kinsley is most looking forward to racing at Circuit of the Americas the most.

“COTA is my hometown track and I owe much of my development as a driver to it,” Kinsley said. “ I grew up in Round Rock, TX which is a town right outside of Austin and COTA is where I watched my first F1 race and started my driver training with Skip Barber. It’s an extremely difficult track to master and many legendary drivers have competed there which is why I’m looking forward to taking the green flag there.”

Kinsley’s short-term racing goal is to perform to the best of her ability and continue to show improvement throughout the season. Eventually, she would like to climb the open-wheel ladder and compete in W-Series or Formula 1. When she’s not behind the wheel of a Skip Barber Formula car, you can find Kinsley on the simulator, traveling, and practicing martial arts.

Join Kinsley in the 2023 Skip Barber Formula Race Series! Experience the thrill of competing behind the wheel of an open-wheel car on some of America’s most legendary racing venues including VIRginia International Raceway, Lime Rock Park, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Road America, and Circuit of the Americas. Graduates of the Skip Barber Racing School 2-Day Advanced Formula Racing School and those with valid racing licenses are eligible to compete in the Skip Barber Race Series.

The arrive-and-drive race series combines the expert coaching of Skip Barber instructors with a true spec series, utilizing state-of-the-art Mygale Formula cars, offering a premier amateur racing environment at world-class North American tracks. Equalized race cars and a focus on driver development allow a driver’s true talent to determine the race outcome. The 2023 Skip Barber Race Series Champion will win a scholarship to compete in the 2024 USF Juniors or USF2000 season, with second place receiving a full-season scholarship to compete in the Skip Barber Formula Race Series and third receiving a half-season Skip Barber Formula Race Series scholarship. Join the elite class of Skip Barber alumni including Sergio Perez, Michael Andretti, Colton Herta, Kyle Kirkwood, Josef Newgarden and Alexander Rossi.