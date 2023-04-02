Barrett Wolfe added to full-time Skip Barber Formula Race Series field

Skip Barber Racing School proudly announces that Barrett Wolfe will compete full-time in the 2023 Skip Barber Formula Race Series season. The 19-year-old Las Vegas native is set to make his first pro racing start after recently completing his 3-Day and 2-Day Advanced Racing Schools at Circuit of The Americas and VIRginia International Raceway. He is aiming to have a strong debut season this year.

Wolfe’s passion for racing started by playing racing video games. Since then, Wolfe has completed track days, competed in rental karting and sim racing, but visited Skip Barber Racing School when it was time to jump to open-wheel car racing.

“The Skip Barber Race Series was not only more affordable, but the easy access to coaching, programs, and testing was better than the other series I was considering,” Wolfe said. “I haven’t competed in a real-life series like this before. I’m very excited to learn, gain experience, and be competitive in the Skip Barber Race Series.”

The Skip Barber Formula Race Series is set to take the green flag across eight legendary racing venues across the United States, but Wolfe is most looking forward to VIRginia International Raceway and Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

“VIR and Road Atlanta are two tracks that I’ve always liked the layout of,” Wolfe said. “The elevation change at VIR is very thrilling when you’re in the driver’s seat and Road Atlanta is a fast layout that I am excited to drive and race on for the first time.”

Join Barrett in the 2023 Skip Barber Formula Race Series! Experience the thrill of competing behind the wheel of an open-wheel car on some of America’s most legendary racing venues including VIRginia International Raceway, Lime Rock Park, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Road America, and Circuit of The Americas. Graduates of the Skip Barber Racing School 2-Day Advanced Formula Racing School and those with valid racing licenses are eligible to compete in the Skip Barber Race Series.

The arrive-and-drive race series combines the expert coaching of Skip Barber instructors with a true spec series, utilizing state-of-the-art Mygale Formula cars, offering a premier amateur racing environment at world-class North American tracks. Equalized race cars and a focus on driver development allow a driver’s true talent to determine the race outcome. The 2023 Skip Barber Race Series Champion will win a scholarship to compete in the 2024 USF Juniors or USF2000 season, with second place receiving a full-season scholarship to compete in the Skip Barber Formula Race Series and third receiving a half-season Skip Barber Formula Race Series scholarship. Join the elite class of Skip Barber alumni including Sergio Perez, Michael Andretti, Colton Herta, Kyle Kirkwood, Josef Newgarden and Alexander Rossi.

Learn more about our Formula Race Series by clicking here.