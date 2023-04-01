VIDEO: Texas Walk and Talk with Pato O’Ward

Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward takes a stroll down pit lane at Texas Motor Speedway with RACER’s Marshall Pruett to discuss his dual upbringing in Mexico and Texas, his rise up the junior open-wheel ladder and the difficulties he experienced, the detour he took in IMSA, failing to qualify for the Indy 500, rebounding with the No. 5 Chevy, and more.

Presented by: