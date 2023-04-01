VIDEO: Texas stints and stops with Mike Hull

Mike Hull, Scott Dixon’s race strategist at Chip Ganassi Racing, breaks down the pit stop strategy, fuel stint lengths, and what we can expect for cautions at the PPG 375 Texas oval race.

