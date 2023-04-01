VIDEO: Saturday IndyCar Texas recap with David Malukas

IndyCar’s silliest driver, Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports’ David Malukas, joins RACER’s Marshall Pruett to discuss qualifying…among many other things…at Texas Motor Speedway.

