VIDEO: Saturday IndyCar Texas recap with David Malukas

IndyCar’s silliest driver, Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports’ David Malukas, joins RACER’s Marshall Pruett to discuss qualifying…among many other things…at Texas Motor Speedway.
NASCAR 3hr ago
With points penalty nullified, Bowman happy to lead again
Welcome back to the NASCAR Cup Series championship points lead, Alex Bowman. “Definitely glad to have the point lead,” Bowman said (…)
IndyCar 3hr ago
Developing an oval repertoire key to Ilott and JHR
Callum Ilott wasn’t sure about the new form of racing he was having to learn. At this time last year, the lifelong road racer — part of (…)
NASCAR 4hr ago
Suarez opens up about COTA fine and the 'embarrassing circus'
Daniel Suarez did not expect NASCAR officials to fine him $50,000 earlier this week but understood their reaction while he also focused (…)
IndyCar 5hr ago
Rosenqvist soars to Texas IndyCar pole
Arrow McLaren’s Felix Rosenqvist captured his second consecutive pole at Texas Motor Speedway in qualifying for the PPG 375 NTT IndyCar (…)
SRO America 7hr ago
BMW, Hyundai, Subaru fire off first TC America wins of 2023
The three TC America powered by Skip Barber Racing School classes, TCX, TC and TCA, crowned the first winners of 2023 at Sonoma Raceway. (…)
NASCAR 7hr ago
Chandler Smith duels his way to first Xfinity victory at Richmond
Rookie Chandler Smith earned his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory Saturday afternoon at Richmond (Va.) Raceway holding off John (…)
SRO America 7hr ago
Aspiring teen Seth Lucas looking for a future in sports cars
Seth Lucas has plunged into the deep end of sports car racing, opting to continue his post-karting motorsports career in GT and prototype (…)
NASCAR 7hr ago
Wallace vows to work harder after COTA ‘rookie mistake’
Bubba Wallace got a wake-up call last weekend when he made what he termed a “rookie mistake” and showed up at Richmond Raceway vowing to (…)
