BMW, Hyundai, Subaru fire off first TC America wins of 2023

The three TC America powered by Skip Barber Racing School classes, TCX, TC and TCA, crowned the first winners of 2023 at Sonoma Raceway. A 40-minute first race was relatively drama-free and featured close racing from class to class. Clouds moved into the Sonoma valley lowering temperatures and giving drivers and teams perfect conditions to push on their Pirelli Tires.

TCX

Pole sitter and drift champion Dai Yoshihara of Japan was the only victim in race one. An unknown issue ended Yoshihara’s race early and took him out of the lead. Colin Garrett of Rooster Hall Racing in the No. 44 BMW M2 CS took over the lead and never let go. He didn’t run away with the race as the No. 26 Rigid Speed Company of Lucas Catania BMW M2 CS was in Garrett’s rearview mirror the entirety of the race. Kyle Loh in his No. 73 LA Honda World Racing Honda Civic Type-R TCX, dropped a position to finish third.

TC

Jeff Ricca had full control of the day. He began race one on the pole and ran away with the race taking home the win in his No. 78 Genracer/Ricca Autosport Hyundai Elantra N TC. Clayton Williams battled forward for position as he maneuvered through traffic in the No. 60 MINI JCW Team Mini JCW Pro TC. Williams had to look both ahead and behind as he fought off Cristian Perocarpi in the No. 37 MINI JCW Team Mini JCW Pro TC. Perocarpi began the race sixth, advancing the three positions to find a podium finish.

TCA

The TCA Class finish mimicked that of the qualifying field. Devin Anderson’s No. 22 TechSport Racing Subaru BRZ had complete control of the race going green to checkered out front. Following Anderson across the finish line was Spencer Bucknum in the No. 5 LA Honda World Racing Honda Civic Si FE1, who split the two TechSport entries. Shaoyi Che in the No. 23 TechSport Racing Subaru BRZ started and finished third. The TechSport team starts the season with a solid points lead in the team championship.

Race two will be at 9:55 a.m. Sunday, April 2 and closes out the GT Sonoma protected by Crowdstrike weekend.

