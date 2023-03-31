VIDEO: Measuring surface grip at Texas Motor Speedway

VIDEO: Measuring surface grip at Texas Motor Speedway

The turns at Texas Motor Speedway have varying levels of grip to offer IndyCar drivers, and with the help of Firestone’s Dan Bishop and a device they call “Mr. T,” RACER’s Marshall Pruett learns about how the low lane and the darker high lane pose different challenges to the drivers.

Home