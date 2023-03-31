VIDEO: Measuring surface grip at Texas Motor Speedway

The turns at Texas Motor Speedway have varying levels of grip to offer IndyCar drivers, and with the help of Firestone’s Dan Bishop and a device they call “Mr. T,” RACER’s Marshall Pruett learns about how the low lane and the darker high lane pose different challenges to the drivers.
NHRA 1hr ago
Force, Pedregon, Caruso top early NHRA qualifying at Pomona
Reigning Top Fuel world champion Brittany Force powered to the provisional No. 1 spot on Friday, making the quickest run of the day (…)
IndyCar 2hr ago
Power signs multiyear extension with Team Penske
It should come as no surprise to learn that Team Penske has extended the contract for its reigning NTT IndyCar Series champion. At 42, Will (…)
SRO America 5hr ago
RealTime adapting quickly to Mercedes GT switch
After more than three decades of racing with Acura, RealTime Racing has switched its GT racing program in the Fanatec GT World Challenge (…)
SRO America 7hr ago
Crowdstrike Mercedes leads second GT World Challenge practice at Sonoma
Crowdstrike by Riley, with their No. 04 Mercedes-AMG GT3, was quickest in the second free practice session of the GT World Challenge America (…)
SRO America 7hr ago
Wright Motorsports on top in opening GT World Challenge America practice at Sonoma
Charlie Luck and Wright Motorsports topped the opening session of the 2023 GT World Challenge America powered by AWS season from Sonoma (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 10hr ago
IMSA and HSR co-sanction on-track competition at Rennsport Reunion 7
Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) and its parent company IMSA will co-sanction the on-track competition events at the Rennsport Reunion (…)
IndyCar 13hr ago
Sato eager to launch Ganassi oval stint at Texas
“It was weird,” Takuma Sato admits. Present at the season-opening NTT IndyCar Series race in St. Petersburg with his new Chip Ganassi (…)
Formula 1 16hr ago
Alonso quickest in rain-disrupted Australian GP FP2
Fernando Alonso topped a rain-affected second practice session at the Australian Grand Prix ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. After a (…)
