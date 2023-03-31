VIDEO: IndyCar Texas 2023 aero options

VIDEO: IndyCar Texas 2023 aero options

Videos

VIDEO: IndyCar Texas 2023 aero options

By March 31, 2023 9:18 PM

By |

The second stop on the NTT IndyCar Series tour at Texas Motor Speedway features a number of new and optional aero configurations for teams to use. RACER’s Marshall Pruett takes a look at the various pieces found on the cars.

Presented by:

, IndyCar, Videos

LATEST NEWS

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home